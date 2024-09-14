News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Morkel admits he won't replace Kohli, Rohit

Morkel admits he won't replace Kohli, Rohit

Source: PTI
September 14, 2024 12:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Morne Morkel India's new bowling coach

IMAGE: Morne Morkel, who has worked with current head coach Gautam Gambhir in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has been in India enough times and seen it from close quarter to understand how it works and where he would fit into the ecosystem. Photograph:  BCCI/X

Morne Morkel, the recently appointed bowling coach for India, isn't here to shake things up. He sees the Indian cricket system as a well-oiled machine, and his goal is to help it run even smoother.

"What isn't broken shouldn't be mended" is the mantra of Morkel, who loves how the Indian cricket set-up runs on auto-pilot, and says his new assignment will involve helping that system "get better in small ways".

 

Morkel, who has worked with current head coach Gautam Gambhir in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has been in India enough times and seen it from close quarter to understand how it works and where he would fit into the ecosystem.

"Coming here, this is a set-up that operates by itself and so to protect that and make it better in small ways is going to be the goal," Morkel told BCCI.TV, making it clear that his focus is on minor tweaks rather than overhauling what works.

He also feels that super seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah will always lead the charge and his job will be to be the sounding board as part of the support staff.

"We are quite lucky to have quality senior players and they will lead the charge. Our responsibility is to support them and give them best sort of advice that we can give," said Morkel, who turns 40 soon and has played alongside legendary Dale Steyn.

Morne Morkel India's new bowling coach

Morkel, who has 544 international wickets across three formats with 309 of them coming in Tests, was "blown away" by how Indian cricketers went about things and "how professional they were".

"That's a good sign and hope we can build on that," Morkel said.

He joined the pre series camp in Bangladesh and currently, he wants to build a trust with players and see how he can help them.

"For me, this is important to connect well with the guys, played a lot against some of the players, seen and connected with some of the guys during IPL and to be in the camp and form friendships and relationships with players is very important," said the former Proteas speedster.

"....trying to understand the guys and their strengths and weaknesses and help them set goals for the upcoming series."

He hoped that he can channelise the enormous level of talent that Indian cricketers possess.

"It's one thing having talent and skill and how can you make those guys feel welcome in an intimidating environment. India playing in blue shirt is a lot of expectations, so for me, having the experience, going through that, passing that sort of knowledge and helping them settle in will be the goal," Morkel said.

"As soon as players have that comfort and feel they belong here, that's when the performance comes. I am looking forward to that and obviously up-skill them and get them up to the standard.

"I understand that there will be expectations of winning and luckily I have experienced that in my playing days and I can share that knowledge," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Did Shreyas Bat with Sunglasses?
Why Did Shreyas Bat with Sunglasses?
Rohit, Kohli Arrive; India Hits The Nets!
Rohit, Kohli Arrive; India Hits The Nets!
Is Hardik Pandya preparing for Test comeback?
Is Hardik Pandya preparing for Test comeback?
'We focus on smaller ticket sizes loans'
'We focus on smaller ticket sizes loans'
Morkel's Indian Food Craving: A Surprise!
Morkel's Indian Food Craving: A Surprise!
3 terrorists gunned down in Baramulla, op underway
3 terrorists gunned down in Baramulla, op underway
Is your favorite cricket league rigged?
Is your favorite cricket league rigged?

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Morkel's Indian Food Craving: A Surprise!

Morkel's Indian Food Craving: A Surprise!

What happened in India's Nets in Chennai

What happened in India's Nets in Chennai

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances