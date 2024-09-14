News
Morkel's Indian Food Craving: A Surprise!

Morkel's Indian Food Craving: A Surprise!

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 14, 2024 11:58 IST
Morne Morkel India's new bowling coach

IMAGE: Morne Morkel, the former South African pacer and new Indian bowling coach, shared his favorite Indian dishes. Photograph:  BCCI/X

Newly appointed Indian bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has revealed his newfound love for Indian cuisine, particularly dosas and murgh malai chicken.

The former South African fast bowler, who recently joined the Indian team in Chennai, shared his culinary preferences in a video posted by the BCCI.

"I'm a big fan of poori. For breakfast, I can't get enough of dosas and murgh malai chicken. As a coach, it's important to set a good example by eating healthy, and the players will follow suit."

 

Morkel, who previously worked with India's head coach Gautam Gambhir during their time together at the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, expressed his excitement about joining the Indian team.

He recalled the moment when the BCCI approached him for the role, stating, "I sat for five minutes in the room reflecting on it. I first spoke to my dad but didn't go to my wife. Normally, they say go to your wife, but I went to speak to Dad. I have been a cricket fan for years, and knowing what's going to come is quite a special moment. I enjoyed it for about five to seven minutes by myself and then shared with my family about the opportunity."

Morkel, known for his fiery pace during his playing days, has previously served as the bowling coach of India's arch-rival Pakistan. He was appointed in June 2023 but left the role six weeks before his contract was set to expire.

