Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Don't underestimate Sri Lanka in Asia Cup'

Source: PTI
August 28, 2023 17:54 IST
IMAGE: Sri Lanka are the reigning Asia Cup champions. Photographs: PTI

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, on Monday, said Sri Lanka should not be forgotten amid the talk of India-Pakistan rivalry in the Asia Cup.

"In the Asia Cup, we are talking about India-Pakistan rivalry... But don't forget Sri Lanka are also there, and they have been winning the Asia Cup. The rivalry between these three countries is always something special,” he said.

He further refused to pick his favourites for the World Cup semifinals saying he is only bothered about India's performances.

 

“I am only interested about India, I am not bothered about the others making it to the semi-finals,” he said.

On the query of managing workloads of the Indian cricketers, Gavaskar said it will be crucial to rest players who have niggles.

“Every individual knows and understands his body the best. The physiotherapist also know. Players know where they have a niggle and where their body is failing.

"It is necessary to rest that player because if you do not rest him for three-four days at that point in time, then that injury may aggravate,” he concluded.

