News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Moody steps down as Sri Lanka's director of cricket

Moody steps down as Sri Lanka's director of cricket

September 20, 2022 16:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tom Moody

IMAGE: Australian Tom Moody was appointed director of cricket in February last year. Photograph: BCCI

Australian Tom Moody has left his role as Sri Lanka's director of cricket after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement, the country's board (SLC) said on Tuesday.

Moody, who took over the role in March last year, was previously Sri Lanka's head coach from 2005 to 2007, leading them to the final of the 2007 50-overs World Cup, where they lost to Australia.

 

"The Executive Committee of the SLC, after much deliberation, was of the opinion that Tom Moody's services are no longer required as he was directly reporting to the Technical Advisory Committee, which has ceased to exist now," SLC said.

Earlier this month, former all-rounder Moody stepped down as the head coach of Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Like Virat Kohli's New Look?
Like Virat Kohli's New Look?
Like Team India's One Blue Jersey?
Like Team India's One Blue Jersey?
IND vs AUS: How Kohli, Rohit can rewrite records
IND vs AUS: How Kohli, Rohit can rewrite records
SEE: Navy Conducts Anti-Piracy Exercise
SEE: Navy Conducts Anti-Piracy Exercise
ICC Rankings: Smriti rises to career-best 2nd in T20s
ICC Rankings: Smriti rises to career-best 2nd in T20s
Will Mani Ratnam's PS-I Be A Blockbuster?
Will Mani Ratnam's PS-I Be A Blockbuster?
Over 2.5 lakh people saw Queen's lying in state
Over 2.5 lakh people saw Queen's lying in state

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Is Kohli India's Surprise Bowling Option?

Is Kohli India's Surprise Bowling Option?

SEE: Hardik-Kohli Put On Dancing Shoes

SEE: Hardik-Kohli Put On Dancing Shoes

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances