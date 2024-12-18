News
Home  » Cricket » Gavaskar not pleased with Ashwin's mid-series retirement

Gavaskar not pleased with Ashwin's mid-series retirement

Source: PTI
December 18, 2024 17:24 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin picked only one wicket in the Adelaide Test, the only match he played on the tour thus far 

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin picked only one wicket in the Adelaide Test, the only match he played on the tour thus far. Photograph: BCCI/X

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar didn't appreciate the timing of R Ashwin's retirement call on Wednesday, saying the premier off-spinner could have waited for the series against Australia to end as India will now be one member short in the remaining two Tests.

Ashwin surprised the cricketing world by announcing his retirement with immediate effect after the third Test ended in a draw in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The series is levelled at 1-1.

 

"He could have said, listen after the end of the series, I won't be available for selection for India. What it does is that, similarly when MS Dhoni retired at the end of the third Test in 2014-15 series, it leaves you one short," Gavaskar told broadcasters.

"The selection committee has picked so many players for a tour with a purpose. If there are any injuries, they can select from the reserve players to have in the team."

The former India captain feels that Ashwin could have had a role to play in the last Test of the five-match series in Sydney, where the pitch could have offered support to spinners.

"So, Sydney is somewhere where there is a lot of support on offer for spinners. So India could have played with two spinners. You never know. He could have been there for sure. I don't know how the pitch in Melbourne will be like. Normally, you tend to look at the end of the series. That's it. In the middle, it is not usual," Gavaskar said.

"Normally, you tend to look at the end of the series. That's it. In the middle, it is not usual," he added.

India chose to play Washington Sundar in series opener ahead of Ashwin.

Although Ashwin played the second Test in Adelaide, which India loss by 10 wickets, the off-spinner put up an underwhelming performance with the pink ball.

When asked if Washington was being groomed to replace Ashwin, Gavaskar said, "Maybe Washington Sundar is ahead of him."

"Rohit mentioned that he is flying out tomorrow. So, this marks the end of Ashwin as an international cricketer. He has been one heck of a cricketer," Gavaskar said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
