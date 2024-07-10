Mohammed Siraj meets Telangana CM

IMAGE: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy felicitates cricketer Mohammed Siraj. Photographs: ANI Photo

India pacer Mohammed Siraj met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday after the 30-year-old's T20 World Cup triumph with Team India.

Siraj played only three matches in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024 and bowled economical spells while picking just one wicket. He did not feature in India's playing eleven in the final match of the prestigious tournament against South Africa.

Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced that a state government job and a suitable place in Hyderabad to live will be provided by the Telangana government for his performance in the prestigious tournament.

"The Chief Minister @revanth_anumula congratulated the all-round cricketer @mdsirajofficial who brought great fame to India and our state of Telangana in international cricket. Siraj, who came to Hyderabad after winning #T20WorldCup met the Chief Minister at his residence as a courtesy. Siraj was honored on this occasion. The Chief Minister appreciated Siraj's excellent performance in #T20WorldCup2024 . The officials were ordered to allot a house and a job to Siraj on behalf of the state government. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to find a suitable place in Hyderabad or nearby areas and take appropriate measures to provide government jobs," Telangana CMO said in a post on X.

