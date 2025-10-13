HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Siraj leads 2025 Test wickets charts!

October 13, 2025 17:17 IST

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj has taken 37 wickets at an average of 26.91 in Test matches played in 2025 so far. Photograph: BCCI

India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Monday surpassed Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani to become the world's leading wicket-taker in Tests in 2025.

Siraj reached the milestone when he dismissed Shai Hope (103) during the second session on Day 4 of the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The India fast bowler has played eight matches this year, bowling 1,575 balls (262.3 overs) and taken 37 wickets at an average of 26.91. He has also recorded 39 maidens, conceded 996 runs, including best bowling figures of 6/70. His economy rate stands at 3.79, with a strike rate of 42.56, while he has claimed two four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket

hauls.

On the other hand, Muzarabani has played nine matches, bowling 1,660 balls (276.4 overs) and taking 36 wickets at an average of 28.63. He has registered 47 maiden overs, conceding 1,031 runs, with best bowling performance of 7/58. His economy rate is 3.72, with a strike rate of 46.11, and he has claimed three five-wicket hauls.

 

Siraj maintained his good form during the two-match series against the West Indies, taking 10 wickets in four innings at an average of 13, including a four-wicket haul.

