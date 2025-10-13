HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why Was Bumrah Furious?

October 13, 2025 12:35 IST

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah could not resist a dig at the umpire. Photograph: BCCI
 

Jasprit Bumrah vented his frustration at cricket's tech limits after John Campbell survived a lifeline just shy of his maiden Test hundred on Monday, Octpber 13, 2025.

The West Indies, facing a follow on, had finally shown some resistance, with Campbell and Shai Hope putting on a 150-plus partnership for the third wicket.

Batting on 94, Campbell found himself in a nail-biting moment when a Bumrah delivery struck his pads. A huge appeal followed, but Umpire Richard Illingworth turned it down.

After a brief discussion with Captain Shubman Gill and Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, Bumrah opted for a review.

The replays revealed a tricky scenario: The ball appeared to hit the pad and the bat simultaneously, making it inconclusive for the third umpire.

UltraEdge could not register a separate spike for the bat, and the on-field decision of 'not out' was upheld.

Walking back, Bumrah could not resist telling Umpire Illingworth, 'It's out. You know it as well, but the technology can't prove it,' he said, his disappointment evident.

Bumrah's comment was picked up on the stump mic, with commentators echoing the bowler's frustration.

Campbell, seizing the reprieve, made the most of the lifeline and went on to notch his maiden Test century, giving the West Indies a much needed boost in the innings.

