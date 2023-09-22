Mohali ODI, India vs Australia PIX: Gill, Gaikwad hand India strong start

Images from India’s first ODI against Australia at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22.
After Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul saw Australia bowled out for 276, hosts India got their chase off to a strong start.
Needing 277 from 50 overs to draw blood in the first ODI of the three-match series, the Indian openers handed the KL Rahul-led side a strong start.
Shubman Gill (32n.o) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (32n.o) scored in tandem as India cruised to fifty. The half-century for the hosts came up in 8.4 overs. Gaikwad brought up the fifty for the side with a boundary past deep point.
The first ten overs was dominated by India with the home team reaching 66 for no loss in the first ten overs.
For Australia, Cameron Green – who has bowled just one over so far, leaked 12 runs. Marcus Stoinis has been expensive in his first two overs, leaking 18 runs.
Skipper Pat Cummins and Sean Abbott have been economical, but the visitors are still looking for their first wicket after ten overs.
Earlier, Mohammed Shami picked up a five-wicket haul as the visitors were restricted to 276 in 50 overs. David Warner top-scored for the side with a 53-ball 52.