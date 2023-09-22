Mohali ODI, India vs Australia PIX: Gill, Gaikwad hand India strong start

Images from India’s first ODI against Australia at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill handed India a strong start. Photograph: BCCI

After Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul saw Australia bowled out for 276, hosts India got their chase off to a strong start.

Needing 277 from 50 overs to draw blood in the first ODI of the three-match series, the Indian openers handed the KL Rahul-led side a strong start.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill looked in fine touch as he got India’s chase off to a strong start. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill (32n.o) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (32n.o) scored in tandem as India cruised to fifty. The half-century for the hosts came up in 8.4 overs. Gaikwad brought up the fifty for the side with a boundary past deep point.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad in action during the first ODI against Australia. Photographs: BCCI

The first ten overs was dominated by India with the home team reaching 66 for no loss in the first ten overs.

For Australia, Cameron Green – who has bowled just one over so far, leaked 12 runs. Marcus Stoinis has been expensive in his first two overs, leaking 18 runs.

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis leaked runs in his first two overs. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Pat Cummins and Sean Abbott have been economical, but the visitors are still looking for their first wicket after ten overs.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami picked up a five-wicket haul as India restricted Australia to 276. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Mohammed Shami picked up a five-wicket haul as the visitors were restricted to 276 in 50 overs. David Warner top-scored for the side with a 53-ball 52.