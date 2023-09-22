News
Does Dravid Want Raina In WC Team?

Does Dravid Want Raina In WC Team?

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 22, 2023 15:49 IST
IMAGE: Suresh Raina and Rahul Dravid chat in Mohali on Friday, September 22, 2023. Photographs: BCCI
 

The last time India won an ODI World Cup, left-hander Suresh Raina played a stellar role in India's wins against Australia in the quarter-final and against Pakistan in the semi-final.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid must have recalled Raina's part in those vital victories when he met his former team-mate at the Punjab Cricket Association I S Bindra stadium in Mohali ahead of the first ODI between India and Australia on Friday.

Raina made his India ODI debut against Sri Lanka under Dravid's captaincy in 2005. He was not picked for the 2007 World Cup team, which Dravid captained, and which was tossed out of the competition in the early stages.

REDIFF CRICKET
