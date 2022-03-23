News
Moeen yet to secure India visa, likely to miss CSK's IPL opener

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 23, 2022 10:45 IST
Moeen Ali

IMAGE: Moeen Ali scored 357 runs from 15 innings for CSK in the IPL last year, while also accounting for six wickets from 15 games with his off-spin bowling. Photograph: BCCI

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings may miss the services of Moeen Ali for their opening match of IPL 2022 as the star England all-rounder is yet to receive his India visa.

 

Four-time IPL champions CSK will take on last edition's runner-up side Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

"It is learned that Moeen would need to arrive in Mumbai by Wednesday to stand a chance of playing his team's first match against 2021 runners-up Knight Riders,"  a report in ESPNCricinfo said.

"Considering that Moeen would need to undergo the mandatory three-day quarantine to enter the IPL bio-secure environment, Super Kings' management has accepted that the chances of him playing the opening match appear remote," the report added.

If Moeen fails to arrive on time, New Zealand batter Devon Conway is likely to make his IPL debut.

"The Super Kings will likely feel the pinch in their first match, considering Moeen's off spin would have been handy against Knight Riders' trio of left-handers -- Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine," the report further said.

Because of his fine all-round show which helped the team lift its fourth IPL title, Moeen was retained by CSK along side inspirational captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Moeen scored 357 runs from 15 innings for CSK in the IPL last year, while also accounting for six wickets from 15 games with his off-spin bowling.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

