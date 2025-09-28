HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mithun Manhas Elected BCCI's New President



By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: September 28, 2025 15:33 IST

Former Delhi captain succeeds Roger Binny, who resigned last month after turning 70.

Mithun Manhas

IMAGE: Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas scored 9714 runs, including 27 centuries, in 157 First Class matches, and 4126 runs in List A between 1997-98 and 2016-17. Photograph: BCCI

Mithun Manhas was elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India at its Annual General Meeting, in Mumbai, on Sunday.

The 45-year-old former Delhi captain, who becomes the BCCI’s 37th president, succeeds Roger Binny, who resigned last month after turning 70.

The all-rounder, who featured in 157 First Class, 130 List A and 55 IPL matches between 1997-98 and 2016-17, emerged the consensus choice following an informal meeting of the Board's power brokers in New Delhi earlier this month.

Manhas has an impressive tally of 9714 first class runs, including 27 centuries, along with 4126 runs in List A matches.

The AGM also confirmed Amita Sharma as chairperson of the women's selection panel, replacing Neetu David.

 

The former India fast bowler, who played 116 ODIs, will be joined by Shyama Dey, Jaya Sharma and Sravanthi Naidu. Their tenure begins after the women's World Cup, being held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

Former India internationals RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha were inducted into the men's selection panel, while ex-Tamil Nadu batter S Sharath returned to the junior selection committee.

Welcoming Manhas's election, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who attended the AGM as Punjab Cricket Association's representative, said a cricketer at the helm of affairs of the Board is a positive step.

"When a cricketer heads a cricket body, his experience and other qualities help. It's a good decision and it's been happening for the last three terms, which is a great thing for the cricketers as well for him to give something back to the game," he said.

"The BCCI has started this and there cannot be anything greater for any cricketer that he can also give something back.

"I've played a lot of cricket with Mithun since Under-19 days and I am very happy for him."

Harbhajan also expressed hope that Manhas will focus on strengthening infrastructure across the country.

"I hope that those things which he (perhaps) didn't get in terms of facilities as a cricketer or could not get to that point (in career), from whatever he has learnt so far in his life, he does such a job that no young cricketer is left behind due to lack of infrastructure,” he said. "

A lot of development is taking place across the country, if we talk about it. New grounds are coming up in new places and cricket is going to smaller venues. The credit goes to the BCCI and I hope Mithun will carry forward the same legacy and does a great job.”

Harbhajan also urged the BCCI to contribute towards relief work in flood-hit Punjab and other north Indian states.

