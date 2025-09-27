India-Pakistan Set For Tense Final Amid Off-Field Drama

IMAGE: Seldom has an India vs Pakistan clash played with such a volatile backdrop, where cricket seems inseparably knotted with off-field tension, provocative gestures, and fines slapped on both camps. Photograph: ANI Photo

Winning isn't everything but for 11 Indian cricketers it would be the only thing on their minds when they take on an unpredictable Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, in Dubai, on Sunday after a high-voltage build-up that has blurred the lines between on-field sport and off-field politics.



Over the years, this contest has never lacked in adrenaline, but seldom has it arrived with such a volatile backdrop, where cricket seems inseparably knotted with off-field tension, provocative gestures, and fines slapped on both camps.



Yet, beyond the noise, the cricket itself has been compelling, headlined by Abhishek Sharma's audacious 200-plus strike rate and Kuldeep Yadav's 13 wickets on return. Sadly, even these feats have often been overshadowed by flash-points and feuds.



It began with India's refusing to shake hands with the Pakistan cricketers in their opening match, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav turning away from his rival captain Salman Agha at the toss and post match.



Pakistan's pacer Haris Rauf responded with taunts, abuses, and even an aircraft-crash gesture, igniting a storm that brought both under ICC scrutiny and 30 per cent fines. The barbs have lingered all the way to the final.



To add fuel to the fire, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Asian Cricket Council chief, has been constantly putting cryptic but provocative posts on X.



On paper though, India are unbeaten juggernauts in the tournament, Sri Lanka alone pushing them to a Super Over in six back-to-back wins overall.

IMAGE: The young Abhishek Sharma has single-handedly shouldered India's batting load with 309 runs in six games. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan, by contrast, stumbled and staggered to the finale. But as their head coach Mike Hesson wryly noted after beating Bangladesh: "The final is the only match that counts."



In this fixture, pedigree counts for little.



Even India's own support staff echoed the sentiment. Bowling coach Morne Morkel, dispatched for pre-match duty, admitted that aesthetics don't matter anymore: "Winning it ugly is still winning."



India's unbeaten run has been smooth, but it hasn't been injury-free.



Hardik Pandya's hamstring scare against Sri Lanka forced him off after a single over, while Abhishek Sharma too cramped up under the punishing Gulf heat.



"Hardik will be assessed tomorrow morning. Both him and Abhishek suffered cramps. But Abhishek is fine," Morkel reassured on Friday night.



That news is a relief as the Punjab left-hander has single-handedly shouldered India's batting load with 309 runs in six games. The gulf is telling -- Tilak Varma's 144 is the next best.



Law of averages, however, remains the looming shadow. As Pakistan legend Wasim Akram warned in a snap quote to PTI, "They need to get him early."



The real question is whether India's others can rally around their new talisman.



Suryakumar himself is due a commanding knock, Shubman Gill has flattered without finishing, and the likes of Sanju Samson and Tilak have only cashed in against Sri Lanka in inconsequential matches.



So far, it has been Abhishek laying down platforms in the Powerplay. What happens if he fails once?



India's batting throughout the tournament in the back-10 hasn't been convincing at all and one doesn't know what is the plan B if there is a top-order collapse.



If India lean too heavily on Abhishek, Pakistan's fragility is starker. Their batting, frankly, has bordered on abysmal.

IMAGE: Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi will pose a big threat for India with the ball. Photograph: ANI Photo

Except Sahibzada Farhan, who briefly unsettled Jasprit Bumrah, there has been no batter of substance.



Saim Ayub, touted as their equivalent of Abhishek, has endured a nightmarish campaign -- four ducks, almost tallying more wickets with the ball than runs scored with the bat at one stage.



Hussain Talat and Salman Ali Agha have floundered against India's spinners. Sunday could once again be decided by Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy's guile.



Pakistan's slim hopes rest on their new-ball burst.



If Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf can dismantle India's top order early, a low-scoring scrap might unfold. But as with India's over-reliance on Abhishek, Shaheen and Haris need allies, something Pakistan have sorely lacked.

Sunday's clash may well be remembered less for the niceties and more for the outcome.



For India, there is only one acceptable ending: a victory over Pakistan, whether it looks pretty or a scrappy one wouldn't matter in the final analysis.



Squads:



India: Surya Kumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (w/k), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (w/k), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.



Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.



Match: Starts at 8 pm IST.