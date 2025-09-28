Rahul Chahar shatters 166-yr-old County record!

Chahar scalped 8-51 in 24 overs to become the first bowler to pick up eight wickets in an innings on debut for Surrey. The previous best was 7-61 by William Mudie vs the North at the Oval in 1859.

IMAGE: Rahul Chahar's figures of 8-51 are the best by any bowler in the 2025 edition of County Championship Division One. Photograph: BCCI

Discarded Team India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar scripted history on Saturday by claiming eight wickets in an innings on his County debut for Surrey.

The 26-year-old Chahar scalped 8-51 in 24 overs to become the first bowler to pick up eight wickets in an innings on debut for Surrey. The previous best was 7-61 by William Mudie vs the North at the Oval in 1859.

Chahar had snared two wickets in the first innings to record his maiden ten-wicket haul in first-class cricket as Surrey registered a thrilling 20-run win over Hampshire in their last league match of the County Championship Division One after conceding a 101-run lead in the first innings.

According to Wisden, Chahar registered the third-best innings figures for Surrey since 2000, behind Martin Bicknell's 9-47 and Kemar Roach's 8-40.

His figures of 8-51 are the best by any bowler in the 2025 edition of County Championship Division One.

So far, he has tallied 97 wickets from 25 red-ball games at an average of 26.34. His tally includes 8 five-wicket hauls and 6 four-fers.

Chahar's victims in the second innings were Fletcha Middleton, Toby Albert, Ali Orr, Liam Dawson, Washington Sundar, Scott Currie, Kyle Abbott, and James Fuller.

Sundar, who scored a defiant half-century in the first innings, was dismissed for 11 runs off 17 balls in the second.