HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rahul Chahar shatters 166-yr-old County record!

Rahul Chahar shatters 166-yr-old County record!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 28, 2025 00:56 IST

x

Chahar scalped 8-51 in 24 overs to become the first bowler to pick up eight wickets in an innings on debut for Surrey. The previous best was 7-61 by William Mudie vs the North at the Oval in 1859.

Rahul Chahar

IMAGE: Rahul Chahar's figures of 8-51 are the best by any bowler in the 2025 edition of County Championship Division One. Photograph: BCCI

Discarded Team India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar scripted history on Saturday by claiming eight wickets in an innings on his County debut for Surrey.

The 26-year-old Chahar scalped 8-51 in 24 overs to become the first bowler to pick up eight wickets in an innings on debut for Surrey. The previous best was 7-61 by William Mudie vs the North at the Oval in 1859.

Chahar had snared two wickets in the first innings to record his maiden ten-wicket haul in first-class cricket as Surrey registered a thrilling 20-run win over Hampshire in their last league match of the County Championship Division One after conceding a 101-run lead in the first innings.

According to Wisden, Chahar registered the third-best innings figures for Surrey since 2000, behind Martin Bicknell's 9-47 and Kemar Roach's 8-40.

His figures of 8-51 are the best by any bowler in the 2025 edition of County Championship Division One.

So far, he has tallied 97 wickets from 25 red-ball games at an average of 26.34. His tally includes 8 five-wicket hauls and 6 four-fers.

 

Chahar's victims in the second innings were Fletcha Middleton, Toby Albert, Ali Orr, Liam Dawson, Washington Sundar, Scott Currie, Kyle Abbott, and James Fuller.

Sundar, who scored a defiant half-century in the first innings, was dismissed for 11 runs off 17 balls in the second.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

How India Have Fared Against Pakistan In Finals
How India Have Fared Against Pakistan In Finals
Asia Cup Final: Akram Identifies India's Weak Spot!
Asia Cup Final: Akram Identifies India's Weak Spot!
Everyone has right to express emotions: Pak skipper
Everyone has right to express emotions: Pak skipper
Asia Cup Final Fever Grips Kashmir
Asia Cup Final Fever Grips Kashmir
Will India players shake hands with Naqvi after final?
Will India players shake hands with Naqvi after final?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Soul-Cheering Comfort Foods

webstory image 2

Dev Anand's 10 Finest Films

webstory image 3

How Safe Is Your State's Food?

VIDEOS

TVK chief & actor Vijay arrives in Tiruchirappalli from Chennai, continues statewide Political tour1:21

TVK chief & actor Vijay arrives in Tiruchirappalli from...

PM Modi's Touching Interaction with Odisha Beneficiary Wins the Internet0:44

PM Modi's Touching Interaction with Odisha Beneficiary...

Leh: Locals throng market after 3 hours of relaxation in curfew3:23

Leh: Locals throng market after 3 hours of relaxation in...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV