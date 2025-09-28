HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Harleen, Harmanpreet guide India easy win over Kiwis

Harleen, Harmanpreet guide India easy win over Kiwis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
September 28, 2025 05:35 IST

Left-arm spinner Sree Charani celebrates taking a wicket against New Zealand

IMAGE: Left-arm spinner Sree Charani, right, the pick of India's bowlers in the women's ODI World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 69 underlined a comprehensive effort by India in a four-wicket victory over New Zealand, via the DLS method, in the second and final warm-up match, ahead of the women's ODI World Cup, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

India take on tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka in their first match on September 30.

In a 42-overs per-side contest, marred by rain followed by delay due to wet outfield, India outplayed the Kiwis in all departments to bounce back from their heavy loss to England in the first warm-up match for the tournament.

 

Chasing a revised target of 237, after the Kiwis posted 232 for 8, India showed no qualms in getting over the line with 10 deliveries and four wickets to spare.

Harmanpreet was fluent in her knock, striking eight fours to score 69 off 86 balls. She put on 132 runs for the third wicket with Harleen Deol, who once again played a vital knock in the middle order scoring 74 off 79 balls with 10 fours before retiring out.

India openers Pratika Rawal (15) and Uma Chetry (38) provided the platform with a 54-run stand.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine struck a run-a-ball 54, which included nine fours, and Maddy Green hit a quick unbeaten 49 to guide the Kiwis to 232 for 8.

Pacer Kranti Goud left New Zealand in a spot of bother at 38 for 2 in the eighth over but a 91-run partnership between Amelia Kerr (40) and Devine helped steady the ship.

Both Kerr and Devine fell in quick succession but New Zealand received strong contributors in Green, who struck four fours and a six, and Isabella Gaze, who made 21 not out with three fours.

Sree Charani was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three wickets for 49 runs, while Goud and Arundhati Reddy took two wickets each.

Brief scores:

New Zealand Women: 232/8 in 42 overs (Amelia Kerr 40, Sophie Devine 54, Maddy Green 49 not out; Shree Charani 3/53).

India Women: 237/6 in 40.2 overs (Uma Chetry 38, Harleen Deol 74 retired out, Harmanpreet Kaur 69; Bree Illing 2/34).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
