Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mitchell Starc: 350 wickets and counting in Tests

Mitchell Starc: 350 wickets and counting in Tests

Source: ANI
January 25, 2024 15:16 IST
Mitchell Starc

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc currently stands as the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia's pace maestro, Mitchell Starc, achieved a significant milestone by crossing 350 wickets in Test cricket during the match against West Indies at The Gabba in Brisbane.

 

Making his Test debut in 2011 against New Zealand, Starc's remarkable feat unfolded in his 165th Test innings, boasting an impressive economy rate of 3.41.

The 33-year-old claimed his 350th victim, Alick Athanaze, in the 22nd over, showcasing his skill with a well-pitched delivery outside off.

Starc currently stands as the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket, with 351 wickets to his credit.

