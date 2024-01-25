1st Test: Why Axar was preferred over Kuldeep

IMAGE: Axar Patel's inclusion was justified by Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

In the opening test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, India opted for a strategic three-pronged spin attack while acknowledging the importance of pace against England.

Despite the spin-heavy approach, England's captain Ben Stokes took a calculated risk by relying on Mark Wood as the lone fast bowler in their lineup.

England's spin department is led by Jack Leach, supported by teenager Rehan Ahmed and debutant Tom Hartley, with Joe Root as the fourth spin option.

India, on the other hand, maintained the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj while introducing three specialist spinners: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and the all-rounder Axar Patel, who secured his spot over Kuldeep Yadav.

Stokes, choosing to bat after winning the toss, expressed confidence in his team's ability to face the challenges presented by the Indian team.

"You're not sure what you are going to get, so bat and get a big score," Stokes said at the toss.

"We know the challenge India presents but this is an opportunity to do something special."

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, India's captain, acknowledged the dry pitch and the team's readiness for the challenge.

"The pitch looks dry. We understand what we need to do and we've got the skills, got guys who can do the job," Rohit said.

"It will be challenging but we're up for it."

Axar Patel's inclusion was justified by Rohit, emphasising the all-rounder's consistent performance and valuable contribution with both bat and ball.

"Had a few days to prepare, played in these conditions before, know what to expect. Axar is the third spinner. Tough on Kuldeep, spoke a lot about it, but Axar has done well whenever he's played, gives us batting depth," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.