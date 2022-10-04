News
Missed flight cost this WI batter place in T20 World Cup

October 04, 2022 10:26 IST
IMAGE: West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer was dropped from the T20 World Cup in Australia after he missed his rescheduled flight. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer has been replaced by Shamarh Brooks in their squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia after he missed his rescheduled flight, the team said on Monday.

 

Hetmyer's original flight was postponed at his request due to family reasons, which meant he would have had to skip the first of two T20 warm-ups against Australia on Wednesday.

"It was made clear to him that if there were any further delays ... we'd have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team’s ability to prepare for this ... global event," director Jimmy Adams said.

Brooks will fly out to Australia as soon as possible this week, Adams added.

West Indies play Australia on the Gold Coast on Wednesday and at the Gabba in Brisbane two days later. Their World Cup campaign begins against Scotland in Hobart on October 17.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
