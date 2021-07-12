Milestone for Ashwin in first county game for Surrey

Source:

July 12, 2021 18:30 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Surrey Cricket/Twitter

India's star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could take only one wicket in the 43 overs he bowled on the second day of the County Championship match between Surrey and Somerset, in London, on Monday.

Ashwin, who is one of the three Indian spinners to take over 400 Test wickets, gave away 99 runs as Somerset scored a mammoth 429 all out in 148.5 overs.

Ashwin's lone victim was Tom Lammonby (42), who was bowled by the veteran India spinner.

Skipper James Hildreth (107) was the top-scored for Somerset.

In reply, Surrey were 24 for no loss at stumps on the second day of the four-day tie, still trailing Somerset by 405 runs.

On Sunday, Ashwin played his first County Championship game for Surrey and achieved a huge milestone. Surrey were facing Somerset at the Oval in the County match and Ashwin was named in the playing XI in place of injured New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson.

Ashwin, who has chosen to play for Surrey in the County Championship to prepare for the upcoming Test series against England, was asked to bowl the first over after Somerset captain James Hildreth won the toss and elected to bat.

Bowling the first over, Ashwin became the first spinner in 11 years to bowl the first over in a County Championship match, since August 2010.