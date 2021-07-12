News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Aussie cricketer tests positive for COVID-19

Aussie cricketer tests positive for COVID-19

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
July 12, 2021 13:07 IST
Peter Handscomb

IMAGE: Australia batsman Peter Handscomb. Photograph: Mike Owen/Getty Images

Out of favour Australia batsman Peter Handscomb was forced to miss his county match against Leicestershire in England after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 30-year-old, who has been captaining Middlesex this season, couldn't play their Championship Group Two game, on Sunday, after being forced into isolation following a positive test result.

 

"Irishman Tim Murtagh stepped up to fill in for Handscomb as skipper as Middlesex ended day one of the clash with Leicestershire at 3-280," A report in The West Australian said.

Handscomb is going through a poor run of form as he failed to cross the 50-run mark in 13 innings for Middlesex.

He has fallen out of the radar of the national selectors and last played a Test against India in Sydney in January, 2019.

His last T20I was also against India at Bengaluru in February, 2019.

His last international match was an ODI against England at Birmingham in July, 2019.

COVID positive case forces abandonment of Derbyshire-Essex County game

The County Championship match between Derbyshire and Essex at Derby was, on Monday, abandoned ahead of the second day's play after an unnamed player tested positive for COVID-19.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) took the decision after it was confirmed Monday morning that a member of the Derbyshire playing squad tested positive for the dreaded virus.

The unnamed player has begun to self isolate and other members of the Derbyshire squad have been identified as close contacts.

"Due to the isolation protocols and impact on Derbyshire's available playing squad the umpires have abandoned the match," the ECB said in a statement.

The ECB said it has worked closely with Public Heath England and both Derbyshire and Essex County Cricket Clubs with the health and safety of players, staff and officials being the first priority.

"Confirmation on the awarding of points from the match will be announced in due course," the ECB added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics

