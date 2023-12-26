Merry Xmas From Dhoni's Den

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ziva Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated Christmas with his family and friends, and notably, Rishabh Pant joined in the festivities.

In a viral photo, Dhoni, Pant, and others are seen posing in front of a Christmas tree, donning festive hats.

Shared on Dhoni's daughter Ziva's Instagram, the picture exudes a festive atmosphere with Dhoni, his daughter, wife Sakshi, and friends gathered around the beautifully decorated tree.

Last year at this time, Pant suffered serious injuries in a car accident when he was on his way home to surprise his mother for the new year. Happily, he is on his way to complete recovery and one hopes to see him back on the cricket field during IPL 2024.

Last week, one spotted him at the IPL auction in Dubai, where he represented his Delhi Capitals franchise.