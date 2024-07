Photographs: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

The T20 World Cup celebrations continued for Yuzvendra Chahal.



He posed with wife Dhanashree Verma along with the World Cup winner's medal, calling her 'Lady Luck' on Instagram.

The experienced leg-spinner didn't feature in a single game for India as Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja were the preferred three spinners.

Chahal also credited his parents for his success at the highest level.



'It's all for them They complete me.'