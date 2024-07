IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his birthday wife Sakshi. Photographs and Video: Sakshi Singh/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a quiet celebration for his 43rd birthday on Sunday, July 7, 2024.<

He cut his birthday cake with a few close friends and wife Sakshi in attendance.





Dhoni offered the first piece of the cake to Sakshi, who left everyone pleasantly surprised as she touched her husband's feet. Dhoni also left everyone in splits as he offered his blessings in return.

"Happy Birthday @mahi7781," Sakshi captioned the Instagram video.