News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet the ICC 'Player of the Month'

Meet the ICC 'Player of the Month'

Source: PTI
January 10, 2023 17:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Harry Brook

IMAGE: Harry Brook was largely unstoppable during England's triumphant Test return to Pakistan, scoring centuries in each match as the tourists sealed a 3-0 victory. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Harry Brook on Tuesday bagged his maiden ICC Men's Player of the Month crown after a blistering run of scores which helped England claim a historic World Test Championship (WTC) series victory in Pakistan.

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner secured the ICC Women's Player of the Month award as her contributions with bat and ball guided her side to T20I series victory in India, and led her to the summit of the Player Rankings for all-rounders.

 

Both scoop their awards following a global vote conducted among media representatives, ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and fans registered at icc-cricket.com.

Brook was largely unstoppable during England's triumphant Test return to Pakistan, scoring centuries in each match as the tourists sealed a 3-0 victory.

Despite having only played a solitary Test match before arriving in Pakistan, Brook lit up the series with his aggressive strokeplay and firepower, seamlessly integrating into England's pioneering style of play in the longer format.

He started the series in Rawalpindi in emphatic fashion, hitting 19 fours and five sixes on his way to a blistering 153 in the first innings, before another quickfire 87 in the second innings ensured Pakistan fell short on a dramatic final day. This set the tone for his breakout month, and he followed up with two further impressive centuries – 108 in Multan and 111 in Karachi.

Australia's talented all-rounder Gardner celebrates her maiden Player of the Month crown to cap a landmark month.

Gardner's impressive 2022 ended with a flourish in December as she registered a total of 115 runs at an impressive strike rate of 166.66, taking seven wickets along the way at an average of 18.28 in the hard fought T20I series victory against rivals India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Mediocrity is retained, X factor dropped'
'Mediocrity is retained, X factor dropped'
Rohit reveals reason for not including Kishan in team
Rohit reveals reason for not including Kishan in team
'I'm sceptical about Bumrah's comeback'
'I'm sceptical about Bumrah's comeback'
Kyrgios-Djokovic exhibition match sells out in minutes
Kyrgios-Djokovic exhibition match sells out in minutes
'Drivers must not use F1 for personal agenda'
'Drivers must not use F1 for personal agenda'
Will Sidharth Make A Better Bachchan?
Will Sidharth Make A Better Bachchan?
SC declines urgent hearing on Joshimath subsidence
SC declines urgent hearing on Joshimath subsidence

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

SEE: Ranbir, Alia Cheer Mumbai City FC

SEE: Ranbir, Alia Cheer Mumbai City FC

Don't Sania-Shoaib Look Adorable?

Don't Sania-Shoaib Look Adorable?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances