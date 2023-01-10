News
Mediocrity is retained, X factor dropped: Prasad tears into India's team selection

Mediocrity is retained, X factor dropped: Prasad tears into India's team selection

Source: PTI
January 10, 2023 10:48 IST
'Have all the time in the world for Gill, but no way you drop a player for scoring a double ton'

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma made it clear that he will open alongside Shubman Gill and not Ishan Kishan, who scored a double hundred in his last innings in the 50-over format. Photograph: BCCI

Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad has criticised the exclusion of Ishan Kishan from India's playing eleven for the first ODI against Sri Lanka, saying 'there is no way you drop a player for scoring a double hundred'.

 

Ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, India skipper Rohit Sharma made it clear that he will open alongside Shubman Gill and not Kishan, who scored a double hundred in his last innings in the 50-over format.

"Think fair would have been to give chance to a man who scored a double hundred in India's last ODI, and in a series where India lost two games and the series."

"Have all the time in the world for Gill, but no way you drop a player for scoring a double ton," Prasad said in a series of tweets.

Prasad, who played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India, also feels that mediocrity is being preferred over 'x-factor' in the current setup.

"There is a reason we have underperformed in limited overs cricket. Constant chopping changing and a guy who does brilliantly and is an X factor is dropped and mediocrity retained."

"In England, Pant scored a hundred in the final ODI and helped India win the series. However based on T20 form was dropped from ODI team. KL Rahul on the other hand barring a couple of innings has failed consistently but retains his place. Performance is not the foremost parameter. Sad," the 53-year-old added.

Rahul will be the designated wicketkeeper in the playing eleven. World's number one T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav is likely to sit out of first ODI with Shreyas Iyer being the preferred choice.

India last won a major tournament back in 2013. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
