Rediff.com  » Sports » Don't Sania-Shoaib Look Adorable?

Don't Sania-Shoaib Look Adorable?

By REDIFF SPORTS
January 10, 2023 14:58 IST
Sania Mirza

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shoaib Malik/Instagram

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik shared a birthday post for film-maker Farah Khan.

What stands out in the picture is Farah's dear buddy Sania Mirza. Shoaib shared the pic on Instagram with a simple caption, 'Happy Birthday Dear @farahkhankunder.'

Reacting to the post, one fan commented, 'Relax guys sab theek hai' with reference to Sania and Shoaib's separation rumours.

Another fan wrote, 'Shukhar hai sulah ho gayi inki (Thank god, everything is fine between them).'

Earlier, Shoaib had refrained from addressing his alleged separation with Sania and had said that 'it is their personal matter' and neither of them would ever speak about it on a public platform.

Amid the rumours, Sania and Shoaib have been seen on their talk show The Mirza Malik Show.

 
REDIFF SPORTS
