Meet Team India's 'Mafia Gang'

March 01, 2021 07:54 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayank Agarwal/Instagram

Opener Mayank Agarwal, who is yet to play a game in the India-England Test series, shared a glimpse of players' lives in the bio-secure bubble.

After the third Test in Ahmedabad ended in less than two days, the players secured some much-needed time to chill and relax before the final Test begins at the N M stadium on Thursday.

Mayank dubbed the photo 'The Mafia Gang @rashwin99 the Mediator #bubblelife #indiancricketteam'. The picture features Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, K L Rahul, Hardik Pandya as well as members of the support staff.