Be honest: KP tells Root & Co

February 26, 2021 16:47 IST

England's defeat in two days may have raised questions about the quality of the pitch at the N M Stadium in Ahmedabad -- Scyld Berry, cricket writer for The Telegraph in London posted an apoplectic column, where he wanted India to be docked World Test Championship points for what he felt was a poor pitch -- but Kevin Pietersen has rubbished the criticism and wants the English batsmen to learn from their mistakes.

England were 74/2 in the first innings in the day-night Test after winning the toss before crumbling to 112 all out.

The second innings was no better; England lost two wickets in the first three balls before crashing to 81 all out.

Speaking to Murali Kartik during the post match presentation, Virat Kohli blamed the batsmen from both teams for getting out off straight balls.

'I hope there are some England batters waking up this morning and being honest with themselves at least, by acknowledging their batting was dreadful on that wicket?! I've heard Virat & Rohit say theirs was!' Pietersen tweeted.

Will Root and Co take a cue from KP and acknowledge their shortcomings?