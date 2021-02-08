News
Meet Team India's 'cute little supporter'

Meet Team India's 'cute little supporter'

By Rediff Cricket
February 08, 2021 08:07 IST
Samaira

IMAGE: Ritika Sajdeh and Samaira Sharma in the stands at the M A Chidambaram stadium. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
 

The first Test between India and England in Chennai is played before an empty M A Chidambaram stadium.

The BCCI has permitted families of the Indian cricketers to enter the bio-secure bubble with them and on Sunday, was spotted one of India's youngest fans.

BCCI tweeted a picture of Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira Sharma, calling the two year old the team's 'cute little supporter'.

'Say hello to our cute little supporter,' BCCI said along with a picture of the mother and daughter.

It was a disappointing day at the office though for Samaira's dad with Jofra Archer sending him back to the Indian dressing room for 6.

Rediff Cricket
England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

