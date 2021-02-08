Meet Team India's 'cute little supporter'

February 08, 2021 08:07 IST

IMAGE: Ritika Sajdeh and Samaira Sharma in the stands at the M A Chidambaram stadium. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The first Test between India and England in Chennai is played before an empty M A Chidambaram stadium.

The BCCI has permitted families of the Indian cricketers to enter the bio-secure bubble with them and on Sunday, was spotted one of India's youngest fans.

BCCI tweeted a picture of Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira Sharma, calling the two year old the team's 'cute little supporter'.

'Say hello to our cute little supporter,' BCCI said along with a picture of the mother and daughter.

It was a disappointing day at the office though for Samaira's dad with Jofra Archer sending him back to the Indian dressing room for 6.