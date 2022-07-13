News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Losing to India a good thing for England: Moeen

Losing to India a good thing for England: Moeen

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 13, 2022 20:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'It's a good thing that sometimes you learn more from losing.'

IMAGE: England opener Jason Roy is bowled Jasprit Bumrah during the first ODI at The Oval in London on Tuesday. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

All-rounder Moeen Ali said the defeats to India in the T20s and first ODI will be a 'good thing' for England in the long run as the players could learn a lot from defeats.

Moeen added that there is no need to panic after England were handed a 10-wicket thrashing by India in Tuesday's first ODI.

 

India had won the three-match T20I series 2-1.

"We have lost a few games, which is good for us, I think, moving forward," Moeen told reporters.

"Then hopefully closer to the (T20) World Cup (in Australia in October), we start winning. It doesn't mean we don't want to win now."

"But you don't want to win all the games in my opinion. It's a good thing that sometimes you learn more from losing," he added.

The T20I series loss that preceded the ODI was new white-ball skipper Jos Buttler's first assignment as Eoin Morgan's replacement.

England also have a new coach at the helm in Australian Matthew Mott, who took charge in May.

"He (Buttler) will be fine, the team will be fine. There is no need to panic or change anything. We have so many senior players and we just need to step up as senior players in the team.

"We have been dominating for the last few years. We have had a lot of success. We won a World Cup. You don't want to peak too early. We know there are players that need to come back in who can strengthen us."

World champions England, were bundled out for 110 in in 25.2 overs with star players like Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone all out for ducks in the series opener.

"It is difficult. We have played a lot more shots and sometimes it was a case of 'do we keep going?' But here we were 20 (26) for five and that has not happened a lot.

"Normally when we haven't played well, we have been 70 for five and you can counter. But the ball was newer, they were bowling well. We knew we had to counter but it was difficult."

The second ODI will be held at Lord's on Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Athiya-Rahul Getting Married?
Athiya-Rahul Getting Married?
Will Kohli recover in time for 2nd ODI?
Will Kohli recover in time for 2nd ODI?
PIX: Taimur Watches His First ODI
PIX: Taimur Watches His First ODI
Emergency declared in Lanka as Gota flees to Maldives
Emergency declared in Lanka as Gota flees to Maldives
7-year-old girl infected with Zika virus near Mumbai
7-year-old girl infected with Zika virus near Mumbai
Democracy needs to return in Sri Lanka: Jayasuriya
Democracy needs to return in Sri Lanka: Jayasuriya
Mumbai court allows return of Aryan Khan's passport
Mumbai court allows return of Aryan Khan's passport

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

ICC ODI rankings: Bumrah is World No 1 bowler!

ICC ODI rankings: Bumrah is World No 1 bowler!

Shami back with a bang!

Shami back with a bang!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances