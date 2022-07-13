Losing to India a good thing for England: Moeen

'It's a good thing that sometimes you learn more from losing.'

IMAGE: England opener Jason Roy is bowled Jasprit Bumrah during the first ODI at The Oval in London on Tuesday. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

All-rounder Moeen Ali said the defeats to India in the T20s and first ODI will be a 'good thing' for England in the long run as the players could learn a lot from defeats.



Moeen added that there is no need to panic after England were handed a 10-wicket thrashing by India in Tuesday's first ODI.

India had won the three-match T20I series 2-1.



"We have lost a few games, which is good for us, I think, moving forward," Moeen told reporters.



"Then hopefully closer to the (T20) World Cup (in Australia in October), we start winning. It doesn't mean we don't want to win now."



"But you don't want to win all the games in my opinion. It's a good thing that sometimes you learn more from losing," he added.



The T20I series loss that preceded the ODI was new white-ball skipper Jos Buttler's first assignment as Eoin Morgan's replacement.



England also have a new coach at the helm in Australian Matthew Mott, who took charge in May.



"He (Buttler) will be fine, the team will be fine. There is no need to panic or change anything. We have so many senior players and we just need to step up as senior players in the team.



"We have been dominating for the last few years. We have had a lot of success. We won a World Cup. You don't want to peak too early. We know there are players that need to come back in who can strengthen us."



World champions England, were bundled out for 110 in in 25.2 overs with star players like Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone all out for ducks in the series opener.



"It is difficult. We have played a lot more shots and sometimes it was a case of 'do we keep going?' But here we were 20 (26) for five and that has not happened a lot.



"Normally when we haven't played well, we have been 70 for five and you can counter. But the ball was newer, they were bowling well. We knew we had to counter but it was difficult."



The second ODI will be held at Lord's on Thursday.