Rayudu returns to Baroda as a 'professional'

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu had earlier approached Baroda Cricket Association before the start of IPL 2022 and had expressed desire to play for Baroda, for whom he had played in the past from 2012 to 2014. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Senior batter Ambati Rayudu has returned to Baroda and will be playing for the side in the upcoming domestic season as a 'professional'.

Baroda Cricket Association chief executive Shishir Hattangadi confirmed the development after Rayudu got a NOC from the Andhra Cricket Association.



Former India batter Rayudu had earlier approached BCA before the start of IPL 2022 and had expressed desire to play for Baroda, for whom he had played in the past from 2012 to 2014.



Rayudu has played 97 first class matches, from which he has scored 6,151 runs with 210 as his highest score. He has also played 55 ODIs and six T20 Internationals for India.



The 36-year-old, who has had run-ins with various cricket establishments, has also represented Hyderabad, Andhra and Vidarbha. He last played first class cricket in November 2017.



Meanwhile, according to Hattangadi, the Apex Council of the BCA wants former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan to be the team mentor.



"We have sent him (Yusuf) a letter of intent and we are waiting for things to be formalised," added Hattangadi.



The domestic cricket season starts in September-October.