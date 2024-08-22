News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Fans Livid At Babar Azam's Duck

Fans Livid At Babar Azam's Duck

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 22, 2024 06:02 IST
Babar Azam

IMAGE: Babar Azam's failure to contribute to the team's score added to the mounting pressure on Pakistan. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X
 

Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam suffered a humiliating blow on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, when he was dismissed for a duck in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Off just the second ball he faced, Azam was caught by Litton Das off Shoriful Islam's delivery.

The dismissal came at a crucial time for Pakistan, who were already struggling to recover from the early loss of two wickets. Azam's failure to contribute to the team's score added to the mounting pressure on the home side.

This was Azam's eighth Test duck, and his first since 2021.

The unexpected dismissal sparked a wave of criticism on social media as fans expressed disbelief and disappointment at the performance of one of Pakistan's most celebrated cricketers.

REDIFF CRICKET
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

