Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'This Is The Age Where He Has To Bowl'

'This Is The Age Where He Has To Bowl'

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 21, 2024 14:10 IST
'I strongly feel Mayank needs to grind it out in the domestic season.'

Mayank Yadav

IMAGE: Young pacer Mayank Yadav urged to embrace consistent bowling despite injury concerns. Photograph: BCCI
 

IPL 2024 showcased the raw talent of Mayank Yadav, a young fast bowler who consistently clocked speeds in the 150 kph range.

His ability to control the ball at such high pace impressed experts, making him an immediate sensation despite limited appearances.

However, after a promising start, Yadav faced setbacks due to an abdominal injury that forced him out of the remainder of the season.

This injury, coupled with his absence from the Delhi Premier League and Duleep Trophy squads, has raised concerns about his fitness and workload management.

While some suggest caution due to Yadav's young age and injury history, former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey believes that consistent bowling is essential for his development.

Mayank Yadav

'This is the age where he has to bowl,' Mhambrey stated. 'A bowler should bowl. The more you bowl, the more you will have control.'

Mhambrey emphasised the importance of first-class cricket for Yadav to gain experience and understand his bowling.

'When you play one season, you understand your bowling. You bowl in different conditions. Physically, you will be tested in different phases of the game,' he explained. 'I strongly feel Mayank needs to grind it out in the domestic season.'

To ensure Yadav's long-term success, Mhambrey recommended that the team management carefully assess his background and develop a tailored fitness plan. 'He's only 22. His body is still developing,' Mhambrey said.

'His injuries can be controlled, if we understand his background well.'

REDIFF CRICKET
