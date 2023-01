IMAGE: Rohit Sharma bats in the nets. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma warmed up for ODI series against Sri Lanka on Monday in Guwahati.

Rohit enjoyed his time in the nets as he played a few big hits at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

''Nets done, Fan meet-ups done! #TeamIndia skipper @ImRo45 is all geared-up for #INDvSL ODI series opener,' the BCCI posted along with footage of the batter earnestly at practice.

Video: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

The return of old guards Rohit and Virat Kohli will give the hosts a huge boost as they eye the series