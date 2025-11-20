McCullum: Ashes Win in Australia Will Define England

'It is the biggest stage and it is the brightest lights. It is a series that could define teams, the people and players within it.'

IMAGE: Captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have had a formidable partnership in Test cricket. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Reclaiming the Ashes on Australian soil would be a defining moment for England, head coach Brendon McCullum said as they gear up for the first Test against Australia starting on Friday in Perth.

Since taking charge in 2022, McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes have implemented an ultra aggressive style of play known as "Bazball".

That was toned down, however, to a more pragmatic approach in the 2-2 home Test series draw against India this year.

The Ashes is the ultimate test for McCullum's side with England having won only three series in Australia in the last 50 years, the last in 2010-11. They have not won a single test match Down Under since.

"This team has been together for a good couple of years and we have been building towards this moment," McCullum told the BBC in an interview published on Thursday.

"It is the biggest stage and it is the brightest lights. It is a series that could define teams, the people and players within it."

Even with Australia captain Pat Cummins and fellow quick Josh Hazlewood missing the first Test due to injury, the world's top-ranked will be confident of sending England home disappointed again.

"We've got our team to the start line. I feel like our horse is going to run well. Whether we find another horse in the race that is better than us, who knows," McCullum said.

England have included pace bowler Mark Wood in a 12-man squad for the opening Test, returning to Test action for the first time since August 2024.