HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SA optimistic as Rabada not yet ruled out of 2nd Test

SA optimistic as Rabada not yet ruled out of 2nd Test

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 20, 2025 16:41 IST

x

Kagiso Rabada missed the opening Test in Kolkata after suffering a rib injury during a training session ahead of the match.

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada missed the opening Test in Kolkata after suffering a rib injury during a training session ahead of the match. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

South Africa's bowling coach Piet Botha has not ruled out Kagiso Rabada's participation in the second Test against India, starting in Guwahati from Saturday, despite the lead pacer's absence from training on Thursday.

Rabada, one of the world's finest fast bowlers and the South African pace attack's lynchpin, missed the opening Test in Kolkata after suffering a rib injury during a training session ahead of the match.

 

"We are monitoring Kagiso Rabada and we will take a call in the next 24 hours," Botha told reporters on the pacer's participation in the second Test.

Guwahati is hosting a Test match for the first time and the pitch at the Brasapara Stadium is an uncharted territory for both teams.

"The wicket (in Guwahati) we are told is a good batting track. But a lot of difference happens in terms of whether you keep grass or not. With two days left we will have to wait to see whether it starts turning earlier," Botha said of the track.

The South Africa bowling coach is also hopeful of off-spinner Simon Harmer, one of the heroes of the the visitors' memorable win in the first Test at Eden Gardens, playing in the final game of the short series while also ruling out any issue with his fitness.

"No problems with Simon Harmer's shoulder. If ball starts turning as early as it did in Kolkata, he will be dangerous with so many left-handers in the line up.

"(We) had a look at it this morning. Still two days out, so it's difficult to predict if they're going to actually cut more grass or not. That will obviously make a difference," Botha said at the press conference after the team's outdoor nets session.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Smith's hilarious counter-punch at Panesar
Smith's hilarious counter-punch at Panesar
Mystery Guwahati track makes 2nd Test level-playing field
Mystery Guwahati track makes 2nd Test level-playing field
Fiery Perth Deck Promises Explosive Start to the Ashes
Fiery Perth Deck Promises Explosive Start to the Ashes
Will India Field 5 Batters In Guwahati?
Will India Field 5 Batters In Guwahati?
England eye rare Ashes chance against depleted Australia
England eye rare Ashes chance against depleted Australia

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

Recipe: Veggie Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

VIDEOS

Kapil Sharma is busy promoting Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 20:39

Kapil Sharma is busy promoting Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar for Nitish Kumar oath ceremony1:16

Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Gandhi Maidan in...

NDA MLAs take oath as Bihar Ministers at Gandhi Maidan, Patna4:43

NDA MLAs take oath as Bihar Ministers at Gandhi Maidan,...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO