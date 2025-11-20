SA optimistic as Rabada not yet ruled out of 2nd Test

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada missed the opening Test in Kolkata after suffering a rib injury during a training session ahead of the match. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

South Africa's bowling coach Piet Botha has not ruled out Kagiso Rabada's participation in the second Test against India, starting in Guwahati from Saturday, despite the lead pacer's absence from training on Thursday.

Rabada, one of the world's finest fast bowlers and the South African pace attack's lynchpin, missed the opening Test in Kolkata after suffering a rib injury during a training session ahead of the match.

"We are monitoring Kagiso Rabada and we will take a call in the next 24 hours," Botha told reporters on the pacer's participation in the second Test.

Guwahati is hosting a Test match for the first time and the pitch at the Brasapara Stadium is an uncharted territory for both teams.

"The wicket (in Guwahati) we are told is a good batting track. But a lot of difference happens in terms of whether you keep grass or not. With two days left we will have to wait to see whether it starts turning earlier," Botha said of the track.

The South Africa bowling coach is also hopeful of off-spinner Simon Harmer, one of the heroes of the the visitors' memorable win in the first Test at Eden Gardens, playing in the final game of the short series while also ruling out any issue with his fitness.

"No problems with Simon Harmer's shoulder. If ball starts turning as early as it did in Kolkata, he will be dangerous with so many left-handers in the line up.

"(We) had a look at it this morning. Still two days out, so it's difficult to predict if they're going to actually cut more grass or not. That will obviously make a difference," Botha said at the press conference after the team's outdoor nets session.