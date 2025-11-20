HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will India Field 5 Batters In Guwahati?

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
November 20, 2025 14:21 IST

IMAGE: The Indian team is likely to be without Captain Shubman Gill for the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati, starting Saturday. Photograph: BCCI
 

With their backs to the wall, India go into the Guwahati Test as the underdogs.

South Africa proved that it will take India more than being spin track bullies to win and the hosts will be under tremendous pressure to avert a series sweep.

Guwahati, India's 28th Test venue, will host its maiden Test on Saturday, November 22, but going by ODI matches played at the venue, an intriguing five days of cricket beckons.

The pitch has true bounce, and seamers get rich dividends bowling Test lengths along with some reverse swing as added bonus.

The track is historically a high-scoring one and the outfield is quick. The average ODI score at the Barasapara stadium has been 225 and the average T20I score is 161.

But on a red soil surface, the ball grips and can surprise the batters. The pitch is also known to slow down as the match progresses.

Barasapara Stadium: Average Scores

Average ODI Score 225
Average T20I Score 161

For the Test on Saturday, reports suggest that given BCCI and curator briefings, the pitch is expected to offer more pace and bounce. There is also going to be some turn.

Taking this into account India will have to tread carefully.

It will be interesting to see if India stick to their two seamer, two spinners, two all-rounder ideology.

If the Kolkata Test was anything to go by, India has problems aplenty in the batting department, be it with misfiring Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top, or a shaky middle-order.

Now with Shubman Gill a doubtful starter in Guwahati, Coach Gautam Gambhir's headaches have only gotten worse.

Dhruv Jurel, who was the most assured Indian batter in Kolkata, will fill that void like he did in the second innings of the Kolkata Test.

Dhruv Jurel

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel played some confident shots in the Kolkata Test. Photograph: BCCI

If pressure ought to be put on the Proteas, runs are a must. It will therefore be prudent for India to have 6 proper batters and 4 proper bowlers.

Guwahati's batting track will call for India to play both Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Paddikkal to bolster the batting.

Axar Patel may get benched and Kuldeep Yadav will share spin duties with Ravindra Jadeja.

With Washington Sundar getting just one over to bowl in the Eden Gardens Test, the team management will have to play him purposefully in the second Test given the nature of the Barasapara track.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the two-man attack along with Mohammed Siraj -- the duo can be effective with the new ball.

Who do you think should make India's Playing XI for the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati on Saturday?

Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below:

 

NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

