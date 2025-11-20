HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Smith's hilarious counter-punch at Panesar at Ashes presser

Smith's hilarious counter-punch at Panesar at Ashes presser

November 20, 2025 16:14 IST

 Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith left the room in splits with his response to Monty Panesar's 'sandpapergate' dig

IMAGE: Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith left the room in splits with his response to Monty Panesar's 'Sandpapergate' dig. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Steve Smith fired a comic counter-punch at former England spinner Monty Panesar when the subject of the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal came up in his press conference on the eve of the Ashes opener on Thursday.

The stand-in Australia captain was asked about Panesar's recent comments that England should shame Smith over his involvement in "Sandpapergate" to get a psychological edge in the series, which starts in Perth on Friday.

Smith, who was banned for a year from elite cricket and stripped of the Test captaincy for his role in the scandal, quickly pivoted to Panesar's less than impressive appearance on a British TV quiz in 2019.

 

"I'm gonna go off topic for a second here," the 36-year-old batter told reporters at Perth Stadium.

"Who of you in the room have seen Mastermind and Monty Panesar on that?

"Any of you? Yeah. Well those of you that have, you'll understand where I'm coming from, and those of you haven't, do yourself a favour because it's pretty comical.

"Anyone that believes that Athens is in Germany, that's a start, Oliver Twist is a season of the year and America is a city, doesn't really bother me those comments.

"Yeah, that's as far as I'll go with that one."

Smith, who is replacing the injured Pat Cummins as skipper, earlier named an Australia team featuring two debutants for the first of five tests.

England last won an Ashes test Down Under in early 2011 and face a mighty challenge to wrest back the urn, which Australia have held since the 2017-18 series.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
