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Home  » Cricket » McClenaghan Backs Impact Role for Dhoni Amid Injury Concerns

McClenaghan Backs Impact Role for Dhoni Amid Injury Concerns

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April 14, 2026 16:43 IST

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Mitchell McClenaghan suggests CSK use MS Dhoni as an Impact Player in IPL 2026, especially during chases, to maximise his finishing ability amid injury concerns.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is yet to play a match in IPL 2026

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is yet to play a match in IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Former New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan suggested the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should use veteran wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni as an Impact Sub, especially if the team is chasing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Key Points

  • Mitchell McClenaghan suggests Mahendra Singh Dhoni be used as an Impact Player.
  • Recommends deploying Dhoni during chases for quick runs.
  • Dhoni has missed four matches due to a calf strain and is yet to regain full match fitness.
  • He had a light net session but only faced throwdowns ahead of the KKR clash.
 

Dhoni has not featured in four of CSK's IPL 2026 matches so far due to a calf strain.

Speaking on Star Sports, JioStar expert Mitchell McClenaghan said that if MS Dhoni is fit to play, Chennai Super Kings should use him as an Impact Player, especially during chases. 

"If MS Dhoni is fit, then CSK should bring him in as the Impact Player. If the team management feels they need a short burst of runs from him, especially when they are chasing, then bringing him in as the Impact Sub will allow them to make the best use of his batting abilities. Playing as an Impact Player will mean he may not have to do a lot of running. He can just come in, smack the ball into the stands and do his job of finishing in style.

His aggressive stroke-making ability will come in handy for Chennai when they are chasing big scores," Mitchell McClenaghan said.

"I think that is a good way to get Dhoni back into the groove. His presence will really give a lot of strength to the lower middle order of CSK," McClenaghan added.

Dhoni had a light stint in the nets ahead of CSK's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday, but is unlikely to play in the match. 

CSK have only managed to win one match out of their four matches so far in the IPL 2026, ending their losing run against the Delhi Capitals by handing them a 23-run defeat.

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