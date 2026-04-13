Finn Allen Calls for Patience as KKR Aim to Turn IPL Fortunes Around

Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen calls for patience and strategic adjustments as the team navigates a challenging start to the IPL season, emphasising the importance of settling in and utilising experience.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to record a victory in IPL 2026, with just one point from four matches. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points KKR opener Finn Allen urges patience after a slow start to the IPL season, emphasising the need to avoid hasty judgements.

Allen highlights the importance of KKR batters giving themselves time to settle in the middle to build substantial innings.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is training with a bandage on his finger and is expected to be available for selection.

Finn Allen acknowledges the significant role of KKR assistant coach Shane Watson in his career development and mindset.

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Finn Allen on Monday urged his teammates to give themselves time to get set, calling for patience in judging the three-time IPL winners following a disappointing start.

A washout in Kolkata against Punjab Kings gave KKR a solitary point which is all they have had to show from four matches. As many as three defeats have pushed the Ajinkya Rahane-led side, which will take on Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Tuesday, to the bottom of the points table.

"It's the nature of T20 cricket and trying to take down the game. It's only been a couple of games. I don't think you can judge too much off two games," Allen told reporters on the eve of the match here.

"Personally, I had a good start in the first two games. Obviously, I would have liked to kick on more but prep has been good and hopefully it (a big innings) is just around the corner."

Batting Strategy and Home Advantage

Allen said KKR batters need to give themselves more time in the middle to find runs while admitting they are yet to utilise home advantage at the Eden Gardens.

"When all of our batters are at their best and we score at a quick enough rate, it's just (about) finding that balance between giving yourself a chance to get set..." he said.

"I think we probably haven't had Kolkata with the weather... it probably hasn't been as flat as it usually is. For us, it's been trying to figure out what is a good score on that wicket.

Varun Chakravarthy's Fitness Update

KKR management, meanwhile, informed that mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been training in the lead-up to the game after missing their previous clash against Lucknow Super Giants due to a finger injury.

"Varun has been training. He has had a bandage on his hand, but then he is still training. He has been training for all the days leading up to this so he is good," a team official said.

Allen on Shane Watson's Influence

IMAGE: KKR opener Finn Allen. Photograph: BCCI

Allen acknowledged the role of former Australian vice-captain and KKR assistant coach Shane Watson on his career.

"I have had a lot of experience with Watto now. He has got a world of knowledge. He is really good to talk to about batting. He is calm (and) I guess he has got a few of my anchors that he knows to bring me back when things are either going too well or not too well, which is good," Allen said.

"I've just been working on my processes and trying to be consistent with those mindset-wise, trying to find that fire every game to go in with the same mindset and just keep trying to replicate that game by game," he added.