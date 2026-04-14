IPL 2026: Does Sooryavanshi Target Star Bowlers?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi falls for a duck; Irfan Pathan's theory on the youngster targeting big bowlers gains attention.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks off after losing his wicket to Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge at the Rajiv Gandhi international cricket stadium, Hyderabad, April 13, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has impressed with fearless batting in IPL 2026, attacking top bowlers.

Irfan Pathan believes the youngster deliberately targets big-name bowlers.

Pathan first raised the theory on X, suggesting Sooryavanshi's intent is calculated.

Sooryavanshi registered his first failure with a golden duck against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Debutant Praful Hinge dismissed him early with a sharp short ball.

Irfan Pathan's theory on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi targeting big bowlers gains attention after the youngster's first IPL 2026 failure.

Sooryavanshi has been in rollicking form in the Indian Premier League this season, carrying forward his impressive run from last year. The young Rajasthan Royals opener has played with remarkable fearlessness, taking on bowlers of the calibre of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood.

Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan believes the plucky teenager targets big-name bowlers deliberately.

On April 10, Pathan wrote on X: 'Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi target big bowlers purposely? I'd like to think so.'

However, on April 13, Sooryavanshi endured his first failure of the season, dismissed for a golden duck during Rajasthan Royals' unsuccessful chase of 217 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL debutant Praful Hinge struck early, removing Sooryavanshi with just his second delivery. Attempting an instinctive pull to a hard-length ball, the youngster miscued it, with wicket-keeper Salil Arora keeping his eye on the ball till the very end and collecting it calmly to send the youngster packing.

Sooryavanshi's early dismissal set the tone for Royals' collapse as they were bowled out for 159, suffering their first defeat of the season by 57 runs.

Later, after the match, Pathan posted a cheeky follow-up: 'So my theory for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi isn't wrong.'

Sooryavanshi is Orange Cap holder with 200 runs to his name

Despite the failure, Sooryavanshi is the Orange Cap holder with 200 runs in five innings at an average of 50 and a staggering strike rate of 267.

His fearless approach has been evident throughout the season. Against Mumbai Indians, he took on Bumrah from the outset, smashing a first ball six and following it up with another maximum two deliveries later.

He has also attacked the likes of Hazlewood and Bhuvi with similar intent in the last season.

While his dismissal on Monday raises questions of whether he can adapt on tougher, bowler-friendly surfaces, Pathan believes the youngster already possesses maturity beyond his years.

Citing his innings against Gujarat Titans, Pathan highlighted Sooryavanshi's ability to switch gears:

'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 31 off 18 balls, but the most impressive part was how he handled (Kagiso) Rabada in the second over. Only seven runs came in that over. I thought he might go hard and risk getting out... but he played him very carefully.'

'This showed that he has both gears. If he needs to respect a bowler, he can do that, and when he needs to attack, he has that ability as well,' Pathan said on his YouTube channel.