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Home  » Cricket » SRH Opener Abhishek Sharma Sets Unwanted IPL Record

SRH Opener Abhishek Sharma Sets Unwanted IPL Record

By REDIFF CRICKET
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April 14, 2026 00:01 IST

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Sunrisers Huderabad's Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck by Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer on Monday, his 7th duck in T20s this year.

Abhishek Sharma plays a shot as he is caught as deep third man for a first-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals on Monday 

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma plays a shot as he is caught as deep third man by Ravi Bishnoi for a first-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • Abhishek Sharma now has seven ducks across T20 tournaments this calendar year.
  • He has surpassed Rohit Sharma's record of 6 ducks in 2018.
  • Abhishek was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer in their IPL match on Monday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma registers an unwanted record, overtaking Rohit Sharma for most ducks by an Indian batter during a calendar year, when he registered his seventh duck of 2026 during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday.

Abhishek's hot and cold run at the IPL 2026 continued with a golden duck against RR. The explosive batter tried to go big on a short ball by Jofra Archer, but was caught by Ravi Bishnoi at deep third man.

 

This was his seventh duck in 18 innings this year.

With this, he has surpassed Rohit's record of six ducks in 32 innings in 2018 and Sanju Samson's six ducks in 32 innings in 2024.

In five innings this IPL, Abhishek has scored 129 runs in five innings at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 215.80, with a fifty. His best score is 74.

Before this, he had a poor debut at the T20 World Cup. The world number one batter was unable to replicate his brilliant run in 2025, scoring just 141 runs in eight innings at an average of 17.62 and a strike rate of 158.42, with two fifties, including one in the final against New Zealand in a match-winning effort.

In 18 T20S this year, Abhishek has scored 452 runs in 18 innings at an average of 26.58 and a strike rate of 203.60, with five fifties and seven ducks, with a best score of 84.

Coming to the match, RR won the toss and put SRH to bat first.

The hosts put on 216 for 6 before SRH's debutant pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain took four wickets a piece to help the team to a 57-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

REDIFF CRICKET

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