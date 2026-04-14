HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: CSK's Dhoni Trains in Nets, Still Unlikely for KKR Clash

IPL 2026: CSK's Dhoni Trains in Nets, Still Unlikely for KKR Clash

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 00:18 IST

x

MS Dhoni edges closer to full fitness after a brief net session but remains unlikely to feature in CSK’s IPL 2026 clash against KKR as the franchise avoids rushing his return.

CSK legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is greeted by KKR's Rahul Tripathi on Monday

IMAGE: CSK legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is greeted by KKR's Rahul Tripathi on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a light net session.
  • Chennai Super Kings legend has missed all matches so far due to a calf strain..
  • Dhoni faced only throwdowns in the nets and did not do any wicketkeeping drills.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a light stint in the nets ahead of his team's clash against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk Stadium but remains unlikely for the clash.

 

Dhoni has missed all four of his team's matches this season so far due to a calf strain and is also unlikely to play the fifth one against KKR on Tuesday

According to ESPNCricinfo, the 44-year-old is still working his way towards full fitness.

On March 28, CSK had issued a statement that Dhoni was to miss the first two weeks of the season due to his injury issue and would undergo rehab. The two-week limit has just expired, but Dhoni has yet to demonstrate his match fitness.

During the nets, Dhoni only faced throwdowns, particularly from batting coach and ex-CSK teammate Michael Hussey. During the training season, Dhoni also did not practice any wicketkeeping.

Dhoni has passed fitness test

According to reports, Dhoni has successfully passed his fitness test and can now be considered largely injury-free. However, the management is not willing to rush him back into action and is expected to miss the match against KKR on Tuesday.

The legendary batter has not travelled with his team for their matches, neither to Guwahati and Bengaluru for their away games or to Chepauk on the match days at home.

Speaking during a pre-match presser before their clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier at home, head coach Stephen Fleming had said that Dhoni remains an influential figure within the franchise.
"It is just a game without him. He is still heavily involved in the side, and his influence remains very strong," Fleming had said.

In 278 IPL matches, Dhoni has made 5,439 runs in 242 innings at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 fifties and a best score of 84*. He is the sixth-highest run getter in the tournament history. In last season's wooden spoon finish, Dhoni scored 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of over 135, with a best score of 30*.

REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

Tendulkar, Siraj Bid Emotional Farewell to Asha Bhosle
Tendulkar, Siraj Bid Emotional Farewell to Asha Bhosle
KKR's Allen: Give Knight Riders Time to Settle in IPL 2026
KKR's Allen: Give Knight Riders Time to Settle in IPL 2026
IPL 2026: Hinge, Hussain Power SRH to 57-Run Win
IPL 2026: Hinge, Hussain Power SRH to 57-Run Win
IPL: Tim David Docked 25% Match Fee; Hardik Fined
IPL: Tim David Docked 25% Match Fee; Hardik Fined
MI vs RCB: Pandya Calls for Team Introspection After Loss
MI vs RCB: Pandya Calls for Team Introspection After Loss

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 2

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal pay last respects to Asha Bhosle 0:33

Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal pay last respects to Asha Bhosle

Raj Thackeray pays last respects to Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle0:21

Raj Thackeray pays last respects to Legendary Singer Asha...

Heartbreaking Moment: Janai Bhosle in Tears at Asha Bhosle's Farewell0:39

Heartbreaking Moment: Janai Bhosle in Tears at Asha...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO