IPL 2026: CSK's Dhoni Trains in Nets, Still Unlikely for KKR Clash

MS Dhoni edges closer to full fitness after a brief net session but remains unlikely to feature in CSK’s IPL 2026 clash against KKR as the franchise avoids rushing his return.

IMAGE: CSK legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is greeted by KKR's Rahul Tripathi on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a light net session.

Chennai Super Kings legend has missed all matches so far due to a calf strain..

Dhoni faced only throwdowns in the nets and did not do any wicketkeeping drills.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a light stint in the nets ahead of his team's clash against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk Stadium but remains unlikely for the clash.

Dhoni has missed all four of his team's matches this season so far due to a calf strain and is also unlikely to play the fifth one against KKR on Tuesday

According to ESPNCricinfo, the 44-year-old is still working his way towards full fitness.

On March 28, CSK had issued a statement that Dhoni was to miss the first two weeks of the season due to his injury issue and would undergo rehab. The two-week limit has just expired, but Dhoni has yet to demonstrate his match fitness.

During the nets, Dhoni only faced throwdowns, particularly from batting coach and ex-CSK teammate Michael Hussey. During the training season, Dhoni also did not practice any wicketkeeping.

Dhoni has passed fitness test

According to reports, Dhoni has successfully passed his fitness test and can now be considered largely injury-free. However, the management is not willing to rush him back into action and is expected to miss the match against KKR on Tuesday.

The legendary batter has not travelled with his team for their matches, neither to Guwahati and Bengaluru for their away games or to Chepauk on the match days at home.

Speaking during a pre-match presser before their clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier at home, head coach Stephen Fleming had said that Dhoni remains an influential figure within the franchise.

"It is just a game without him. He is still heavily involved in the side, and his influence remains very strong," Fleming had said.

In 278 IPL matches, Dhoni has made 5,439 runs in 242 innings at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 fifties and a best score of 84*. He is the sixth-highest run getter in the tournament history. In last season's wooden spoon finish, Dhoni scored 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of over 135, with a best score of 30*.