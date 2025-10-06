MCC Delivers Verdict On Contentious Muneeba Run-Out

'It does not protect a batter who is turning for another run, overbalancing, or who – as in Muneeba's case – simply lifts their bat into the air. The third umpire was entirely correct to give this Out.'

IMAGE: Muneeba Ali's dismissal sparked a massive controversy during the India vs Pakistan match at the Women's World Cup . Photograph: Screengrab/X

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Monday clarified that the third umpire's decision to adjudge Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali run out during their 88-run loss to India in the Women's World Cup was “entirely correct”, asserting there was no deviation from the Laws of Cricket.

On the last ball of the fourth over of Pakistan's chase of 248, in Colombo, on Sunday, Muneeba survived an LBW appeal off Kranti Gaud.

But as she stepped out of her crease, Deepti Sharma's throw hit the stumps. Muneeba had grounded her bat briefly, but it was airborne when the ball struck, leading to her dismissal for two after a third-umpire review by Kerrin Klaaste of South Africa.

The decision triggered animated exchanges, with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana Khan arguing that Muneeba had no intent to run and had already grounded her bat.

However, the MCC, who are the custodian and guardian of the Laws of Cricket, in its statement reaffirmed that the dismissal was consistent with the Laws.

It quotes Law 30.1.2, which states "a batter shall not be considered to be out of his/her ground if, in running or diving towards his/her ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of his/her person or bat beyond the popping

crease, there is subsequent loss of contact," something that might have protected Muneeba.

"This Law means that if you are running or diving towards the end that the stumps are broken, and you ground your bat or person behind the line, you are not out if you then lose contact with the ground and the wicket is subsequently broken. Muneeba had grounded her bat beyond the popping crease after being hit on the pads, and her bat subsequently lifted. Isn't this exactly what the Law covers?"

"The answer to that is no – the Law specifically only covers a player who is running or diving - and Muneeba was not moving towards her ground. She had taken guard from beyond the popping crease and at no time did her feet move back into her ground."

"This Law, which was introduced in 2010 and is sometimes referred to as the ‘bouncing bat Law', is to protect a batter who inadvertently loses contact with the ground as they move towards the stumps, either with their bat bouncing up or just with both their feet being airborne through the natural process of running."

"It does not protect a batter who is turning for another run, overbalancing, or who – as in Muneeba's case – simply lifts their bat into the air. The third umpire was entirely correct to give this Out," the MCC clarified.

The MCC further stated the mode of dismissal was adjudged correctly.

"It's a Run out – although she was not attempting a run, and it was not a No ball, the wicket was not broken by the wicket-keeper without the intervention of another fielder – it was instead a fielder who threw it. So the decision, correctly given by the umpires, is Out, Run out."

India had scored 247 before bundling out Pakistan for 159 in 43 overs to complete the commanding win.