HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » MCC Delivers Verdict On Contentious Muneeba Run-Out

MCC Delivers Verdict On Contentious Muneeba Run-Out

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 06, 2025 23:51 IST

x

'It does not protect a batter who is turning for another run, overbalancing, or who – as in Muneeba's case – simply lifts their bat into the air. The third umpire was entirely correct to give this Out.'

Muneeba

IMAGE: Muneeba Ali's dismissal sparked a massive controversy during the India vs Pakistan match at the Women's World Cup. Photograph: Screengrab/X

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Monday clarified that the third umpire's decision to adjudge Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali run out during their 88-run loss to India in the Women's World Cup was “entirely correct”, asserting there was no deviation from the Laws of Cricket.

On the last ball of the fourth over of Pakistan's chase of 248, in Colombo, on Sunday, Muneeba survived an LBW appeal off Kranti Gaud.

But as she stepped out of her crease, Deepti Sharma's throw hit the stumps. Muneeba had grounded her bat briefly, but it was airborne when the ball struck, leading to her dismissal for two after a third-umpire review by Kerrin Klaaste of South Africa.

The decision triggered animated exchanges, with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana Khan arguing that Muneeba had no intent to run and had already grounded her bat.

However, the MCC, who are the custodian and guardian of the Laws of Cricket, in its statement reaffirmed that the dismissal was consistent with the Laws.

It quotes Law 30.1.2, which states "a batter shall not be considered to be out of his/her ground if, in running or diving towards his/her ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of his/her person or bat beyond the popping

crease, there is subsequent loss of contact," something that might have protected Muneeba.

"This Law means that if you are running or diving towards the end that the stumps are broken, and you ground your bat or person behind the line, you are not out if you then lose contact with the ground and the wicket is subsequently broken. Muneeba had grounded her bat beyond the popping crease after being hit on the pads, and her bat subsequently lifted. Isn't this exactly what the Law covers?"

"The answer to that is no – the Law specifically only covers a player who is running or diving - and Muneeba was not moving towards her ground. She had taken guard from beyond the popping crease and at no time did her feet move back into her ground."

"This Law, which was introduced in 2010 and is sometimes referred to as the ‘bouncing bat Law', is to protect a batter who inadvertently loses contact with the ground as they move towards the stumps, either with their bat bouncing up or just with both their feet being airborne through the natural process of running."

"It does not protect a batter who is turning for another run, overbalancing, or who – as in Muneeba's case – simply lifts their bat into the air. The third umpire was entirely correct to give this Out," the MCC clarified.

 

The MCC further stated the mode of dismissal was adjudged correctly.

"It's a Run out – although she was not attempting a run, and it was not a No ball, the wicket was not broken by the wicket-keeper without the intervention of another fielder – it was instead a fielder who threw it. So the decision, correctly given by the umpires, is Out, Run out."

India had scored 247 before bundling out Pakistan for 159 in 43 overs to complete the commanding win.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gill's Era Dawns: Kohli, Rohit's Last Hurrah
Gill's Era Dawns: Kohli, Rohit's Last Hurrah
Rohit Sharma Deserved To Be Treated Better!
Rohit Sharma Deserved To Be Treated Better!
'Rohit will be 41...' Uthappa backs change of guard
'Rohit will be 41...' Uthappa backs change of guard
Women's WC: Brits, Mlaba fashion SA's big win over NZ
Women's WC: Brits, Mlaba fashion SA's big win over NZ
Sanju Samson named EPL's brand ambassador in India
Sanju Samson named EPL's brand ambassador in India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vinod Khanna's 10 Best Films

webstory image 2

Manisha's Mangalore Goli Baje Recipe

webstory image 3

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

VIDEOS

Patna Metro: Bihar's First Metro Train Begins Operations1:47

Patna Metro: Bihar's First Metro Train Begins Operations

Razdan Top in Kashmir receives first Snowfall0:59

Razdan Top in Kashmir receives first Snowfall

Gautam Adani Inspects Navi Mumbai Airport Ahead of Grand Inauguration on Oct 83:27

Gautam Adani Inspects Navi Mumbai Airport Ahead of Grand...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO