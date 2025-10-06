Sanju Samson named EPL's brand ambassador in India

IMAGE: Sanju Samson with former Liverpool striker Michael Owen during a fan event in Mumbai. Photograph: Premier League India/X

The English Premier League (EPL) has announced cricketer Sanju Samson as its new official ambassador in India.

By partnering with the star wicketkeeper-batter, the EPL is hoping to expand its growth in the country.

The 30-year-old Sanju, known for his aggressive batting and cheerful demeanor, is expected to play a pivotal role in promoting the world's richest football league and engaging with fans across the nation, as per a press release.

On Saturday, Sanju attended a Premier League fan event in Mumbai along with former England and Liverpool striker Michael Owen. The programme featured a fan-park style screening and community activities at the NESCO Centre.

Sanju, a die-hard Liverpool fan, shared his admiration for the club and discussed his deep-rooted connection with football, which he attributes to his upbringing in Kerala and his family's footballing background.

Owen was surprised to see the large number of Arsenal supporters present at the event, and was delighted about the growing football culture in India.

Sanju has already been associated with football in India through his role as the brand ambassador for Kerala Blasters FC, a prominent team in the Indian Super League.

According to the release, Sanju's appointment as the EPL ambassador will inspire a new generation of football enthusiasts in the country.

By leveraging his popularity and influence, Sanju could bridge the gap between cricket and football, fostering a more inclusive sporting environment in India, it added.