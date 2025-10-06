HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Sanju Samson named EPL's brand ambassador in India

Sanju Samson named EPL's brand ambassador in India

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 06, 2025 19:55 IST

x

Sanju

IMAGE: Sanju Samson with former Liverpool striker Michael Owen during a fan event in Mumbai. Photograph: Premier League India/X

The English Premier League (EPL) has announced cricketer Sanju Samson as its new official ambassador in India.

By partnering with the star wicketkeeper-batter, the EPL is hoping to expand its growth in the country. 

The 30-year-old Sanju, known for his aggressive batting and cheerful demeanor, is expected to play a pivotal role in promoting the world's richest football league and engaging with fans across the nation, as per a press release.

On Saturday, Sanju attended a Premier League fan event in Mumbai along with former England and Liverpool striker Michael Owen. The programme featured a fan-park style screening and community activities at the NESCO Centre.

Sanju, a die-hard Liverpool fan, shared his admiration for the club and discussed his deep-rooted connection with football, which he attributes to his upbringing in Kerala and his family's footballing background.

Owen was surprised to see the large number of Arsenal supporters present at the event, and was delighted about the growing football culture in India.

Sanju has already been associated with football in India through his role as the brand ambassador for Kerala Blasters FC, a prominent team in the Indian Super League.

 

According to the release, Sanju's appointment as the EPL ambassador will inspire a new generation of football enthusiasts in the country.

By leveraging his popularity and influence, Sanju could bridge the gap between cricket and football, fostering a more inclusive sporting environment in  India, it added.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gill's Era Dawns: Kohli, Rohit's Last Hurrah
Gill's Era Dawns: Kohli, Rohit's Last Hurrah
Rohit Sharma Deserved To Be Treated Better!
Rohit Sharma Deserved To Be Treated Better!
Pak batter slams bat in frustration, gets penalised!
Pak batter slams bat in frustration, gets penalised!
New Zealand get massive boost ahead of England visit
New Zealand get massive boost ahead of England visit
Inexperienced Bangladesh face formidable England
Inexperienced Bangladesh face formidable England

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vinod Khanna's 10 Best Films

webstory image 2

Manisha's Mangalore Goli Baje Recipe

webstory image 3

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

VIDEOS

Gautam Adani Inspects Navi Mumbai Airport Ahead of Grand Inauguration on Oct 83:27

Gautam Adani Inspects Navi Mumbai Airport Ahead of Grand...

Watch: Urvashi Rautela walks the ramp like an angel 1:04

Watch: Urvashi Rautela walks the ramp like an angel

Newly sworn French PM Lecornu resigns amid political turmoil2:12

Newly sworn French PM Lecornu resigns amid political turmoil

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO