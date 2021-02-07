News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mayers makes 210 on debut as Windies seal remarkable win

Mayers makes 210 on debut as Windies seal remarkable win

February 07, 2021 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kyle Mayers

IMAGE: Kyle Mayers became only the sixth player to score a double hundred in the fourth innings of a Test. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

Kyle Mayers made an unbeaten double hundred on his Test debut to help West Indies snatch an extraordinary three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first Test on Sunday.

Hosts Bangladesh declared their second innings on 223-8, setting West Indies a daunting victory target of 395 in Chattogram, and the touring side completed the fifth-highest successful run chase in Test history.

 

Mayers added 216 runs with Nkrumah Bonner (86) to turn the match on its head and took a single off spinner Nayeem Hasan to seal a fairytale victory for a second-string West Indies side led by Kraigg Brathwaite.

Mayers, a 28-year-old left-handed batsman from Barbados, remained unbeaten on 210, including 20 fours and seven sixes, and became only the sixth player to score a double hundred in the fourth innings of a Test.

West Indies sent a weakened squad to Bangladesh after several players, including Test captain Jason Holder, opted out of the tour citing COVID-19 concerns.

The second and final Test starts in Dhaka on Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Can't help but feel sad for Kuldeep, says Jaffer
Can't help but feel sad for Kuldeep, says Jaffer
Gambhir hails India's 'greatest match-winner'
Gambhir hails India's 'greatest match-winner'
Good news for India as Shami resumes training
Good news for India as Shami resumes training
Himalayan glaciers melting twice as fast, study found
Himalayan glaciers melting twice as fast, study found
Aus Open ready to launch after pandemic palpitations
Aus Open ready to launch after pandemic palpitations
Ankita Raina creates history
Ankita Raina creates history
150 feared dead in U'khand floods due to glacier break
150 feared dead in U'khand floods due to glacier break

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 3

PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 3

Former Windies pacer Moseley dies in road accident

Former Windies pacer Moseley dies in road accident

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use