News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gambhir hails India's 'greatest match-winner'

Gambhir hails India's 'greatest match-winner'

February 07, 2021 14:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anil Kumble celebrates after taking the last Pakistan wicket on February 7, 1999, Day 4 of the second Test in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Anil Kumble celebrates after taking the last Pakistan wicket on February 7, 1999, Day 4 of the second Test in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/Reuters

As the country celebrates the 22nd anniversary of Anil Kumble’s 10-wicket haul in a single Test innings, Gautam Gambhir labelled the spinner as the "greatest match-winner" India ever had.

 

In a video shared by the BCCI on Twitter, Gambhir replied: "The greatest match-winner India ever had! Take a bow, legend! @anilkumble1074."

On February 7, 1999, Anil Kumble became just the second bowler in the history of cricket to take all ten wickets in a Test innings.

He achieved the feat against Pakistan at the Ferozshah Kotla stadium, in Delhi, now known as Arun Jaitley cricket stadium, during the second Test of the two-match series.

India had set Pakistan a target of 420 runs in the match and the visitors got off to a steady start, as openers Shahid Afridi and Saeed Anwar put on 101 runs for the first wicket.

Kumble then came into the attack and wreaked havoc on the Pakistani batting line-up. The spinner, also known as 'Jumbo', first dismissed Afridi (41) in the 25th over.

After the right-handed batter's dismissal, India kept taking wickets through Kumble, and Pakistan was reduced to 128 for 6 in no time. He got his tenth scalp in the 61st over after dismissing Wasim Akram.

The effort enabled India register a 212 runs victory.

Kumble became the second bowler after England's Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in a single Test innings. He finished with figures of 10-74 from 26.3 overs.

A legend of the game, he announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008, finishing with 619 wickets in the longest format of the game.

He is the third-highest wicket-taker (619) in Tests, only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
18 years on, spin legend Kumble relives his 'Perfect 10'
18 years on, spin legend Kumble relives his 'Perfect 10'
Can't help but feel sad for Kuldeep, says Jaffer
Can't help but feel sad for Kuldeep, says Jaffer
Former Windies pacer Moseley dies in road accident
Former Windies pacer Moseley dies in road accident
PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 3
PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 3
Chamoli: Massive floods as glacier breaks, 150 missing
Chamoli: Massive floods as glacier breaks, 150 missing
International conspiracy to defame Indian tea: Modi
International conspiracy to defame Indian tea: Modi
CJM's late night phone call led to Faruqui's release
CJM's late night phone call led to Faruqui's release

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 3

PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 3

Feb 7 1999: 20 years on, relive Kumble's 'Perfect 10'

Feb 7 1999: 20 years on, relive Kumble's 'Perfect 10'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use