Rediff.com  » Cricket » Former Windies pacer Moseley dies in road accident

Former Windies pacer Moseley dies in road accident

Source: PTI
February 07, 2021 12:43 IST


West Indies pacer Ezra Moseley during England's tour to the West Indies in February 1990.

IMAGE: West Indies pacer Ezra Moseley during England's tour to the West Indies in February 1990. Photograph: Adrian Murrell/Getty Images

Former West Indies pacer Ezra Moseley died after his bicycle was hit by a car in a tragic road accident. He was 63 years old.

 

According to a report in Nationnews, "Moseley was riding a bicycle along the ABC Highway when he was in a collision with an SUV driven by a teenager at the Balls, Christ Church junction."

Moseley featured in two Tests against England in 1990 and also played nine ODIS between 1990 and 1991. He went to the rebel tour of South Africa back in 1982-83 and was banned.

However, he later made a comeback and had a late international debut after plying his trade for Glamorgan in English county cricket.

He was the assistant coach when the West Indies women's team won the T20 World Cup in India in 2016.

"It has come as a shock to hear of the passing of Ezra Moseley, earlier today, with the tragic news coming out of Barbados. The entire CWI family are deeply saddened," Jimmy Adams, CWI's Director of Cricket said.

"Ezra was one of our region's premier fast bowlers from the late '70s through the '80s and into the early '90s, when he went on to play for the West Indies after playing professionally in the Caribbean, England and South Africa."


Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
