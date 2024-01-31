Virat Kohli's brother rubbishes 'fake news' about mother's health

IMAGE: Virat Kohli missed the first two Tests due to 'personal reasons'. Photograph: Virat Kohli/X

Star India batter Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli on Wednesday opened up on the fake news about their mother Saroj Kohli's health and said that "she is absolutely fit and fine".

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Vikas debunked all the rumours floating on the internet regarding their mother's health. He also asked everyone not to spread such news without any "proper information".

"Hello everyone, I have noticed that there is this fake news about our mom's health has been circulating around. Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also, I would request everyone and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information," Vikas wrote on Instagram.

Recently, there have been rumours saying that the former India skipper asked for a break from the first two Test matches against England in the five-game series due to his mother's illness.

Meanwhile, Kohli has withdrawn from the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced.

The BCCI also requested the media and fans to respect Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons.

Without Kohli, India conceded a 28-run loss against England in the first Test match in Hyderabad on Sunday.