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Maxwell DROPPED! Shock Cricket Australia contract shake-up

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April 01, 2026 09:23 IST

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Glenn Maxwell's omission highlights Cricket Australia's latest contract list, as Brendan Doggett earns his first contract amidst a focus on Test players for the upcoming season.

Glenn Maxwell

IMAGE: What's next for Glenn Maxwell? Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • Glenn Maxwell and Sam Konstas have been dropped from Australia's contracted player list for 2026/27.
  • Fast bowler Brendan Doggett earns his first Cricket Australia contract after his Test debut in the Ashes.
  • Jake Weatherald retains his contract despite a lean Ashes series, while Usman Khawaja was not renewed after retiring.
  • The contract list is heavily focused on Test players due to Australia's upcoming schedule, including series against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and India.
  • Michael Neser and Todd Murphy regain contracts, while Jhye Richardson misses out after returning from injury.

Veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and top-order batter Sam Konstas have been dropped from Australia's list of contracted players, while fast bowler Brendan Doggett has earned his first after making his Test debut in the Ashes.

Maxwell's omission follows his decision to retire from One-day Internationals last year and with little prospect of reviving his Test career at the age of 37.

 

Konstas lost his test spot due to a lack of runs last year, replaced by opener Jake Weatherald, who retains his contract despite a lean Ashes series with the bat against England.

Doggett, the nation's second Indigenous Australian to play Tests, took seven wickets in two matches against England in a fast bowling unit hit by injuries.

Fellow quick Michael Neser and spin bowler Todd Murphy regain contracts but paceman Jhye Richardson missed out after coming back from injury to play his first Test in four years against England in the Boxing Day match in Melbourne.

The contracts list, released by Cricket Australia on Wednesday, is focused largely on Test players given Australia's heavy schedule which starts with a two-match home series against Bangladesh in August.

Australia face New Zealand in four Tests over the home summer before playing five away against India, with the 150th Anniversary Test against England to follow at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March.

Western Australia fast bowler Lance Morris was dropped from the list after breaking down with a back injury, while white ball all-rounder Matt Short was also not renewed along with the retired Usman Khawaja.

Former Test batter Matt Renshaw was overlooked despite earning a spot in Australia's One-day squad and playing in the nation's ill-fated T20 World Cup.

Australia's Contracted Players for 2026/27

Xavier Bartlett, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Brendan Doggett, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster and Adam Zampa.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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